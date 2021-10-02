Latter-day Saint Church leaders offer messages of hope and strength during Saturday’s general conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As millions around the world tuned in to general conference Saturday, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hopes for those listening it’s a time of reflection and inspiration.

“Please make this conference a time of feasting on messages from the Lord through His servants. Learn how to apply them in your life,” said Russell M. Nelson, the church’s president, and prophet.

Several leaders spoke throughout the day’s three sessions that totaled six hours.

“Jesus Christ showed us that during times of trial and adversity we can recognize the difficulties of others. Moved with compassion, we can reach out and lift them,” said Moises Villanueva, Of the Seventy.

“Educating ourselves about mental illness prepares us to help ourselves and others who might be struggling,” said Erick w. Kopischke, Of the Seventy.

“Opposition and trials have long been a seedbed for the growth of faith,” said Henry B. Eyring, the second counselor in the First Presidency.

“God’s love is not found in the circumstances of our lives, but in His presence in our lives,” said Susan H. Porter, the first counselor in the Primary General Presidency.

And their messages also offered hope and strength for the future.

“Let us have the courage to do what is right, even when it is unpopular; the courage to defend our faith and to act by faith,” said Alfred Kyungu, Of the Seventy.

“You are here for something grand. I join with President Nelson who said, ‘The Lord needs you to change the world. As you accept and follow His will for you, you will find yourself accomplishing the impossible.’” said Bonnie H. Cordon, the Young Women general president.

President Nelson said of those who participated in general conference, all are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and were tested for the virus just days before.

This is the first in two years general conference is being held in the conference center.