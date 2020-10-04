Latter-day Saint Church leaders offer assurance and a call for unity during Saturday’s sessions of general conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As people throughout the world continue to face the difficulties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic – along with natural and political calamities – Latter-day Saint church leaders say they recognize the unexpected events this year has brought; offering assurance and a call for unity.

“The year 2020 has been marked, in part, by a global pandemic that has proved, examined, and tried us in many ways,” said David A. Bednar, a member of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Even when the outcomes are not as we hoped, through His grace, He will bless us and increase our capacity,” said Michelle Craig, the Church’s first counselor in the Young Women General Presidency.

As natural disasters and a global pandemic impact people worldwide, many speakers for the Church focused their remarks on how members can embrace the future through their faith in Jesus Christ.

“Turbulent times are opportunities for us to thrive spiritually,” said Church President Russell M. Nelson. “They are times when our influence can be much more penetrating than in calmer times.”

“Our best days are ahead of us, not behind us,” said Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

In closing remarks of his talk, Uchtdorf told members, “The day will come when we will look back and know that during this time of adversity, God was helping us to find better ways – His ways — to build His kingdom on a firm foundation.”

During Saturday’s sessions of general conference, some church leaders are calling members to action.

“As citizens and as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, we must do better to help root out racism,” said Dallin H. Oaks, the first counselor in the Church’s First Presidency.

“There is much we can do as neighbors and fellow citizens to contribute to the sustainability and success of the societies we live in,” said D. Todd Christofferson, another member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“There is no prejudice or ‘us versus them’ mentality in the ‘greatest of all cultures,’” said William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy. “We are all ‘us.’ We are all ‘them.’”

Due to the pandemic, this is the second semi-annual general conference that is being held virtually, with no option for in-person attendance.