Latter-day Saint Church announces new General Authority Seventies and Area Seventies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – President Dallin H. Oaks, the president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced the calls of nine new General Authority Seventies and 57 Area Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the April 2020 general conference.

He also announced a new Young Men General Presidency to replace Stephen W. Owen, Douglas D. Holmes and M. Joseph Brough, who have served as a presidency for five years. Steven J. Lund is the new president, with Ahmad Corbitt and Bradley (Brad) R. Wilcox as his counselors.

Learn more about those called to serve within the Latter-day Saint church.

