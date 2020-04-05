Latter-day Saint changes, speaker’s talk about church’s Restoration

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces changes, speaker’s talks focus on Restoration of Church.

During Saturday’s sessions of general conference for The Latter-day Saint Church, the president and prophet, Russell M. Nelson announced a new symbol to identify the faith, calling for a second worldwide fast due to covid-19 and asking members to take part in a solemn assembly following the Sunday morning session.

“What a unique and wonderful session this has been,” Nelson told members of the Utah-based faith Saturday evening.

And because of COVID-19’s rapid spread globally and restrictions in place, the conference center in downtown Salt Lake City is empty, and rather than live musical performances, all were from past choirs.

Some of our ABC4 News viewers watching conference from home, chimed in online showing us their view, saying it wasn’t much different than normal, despite not seeing thousands in the audience.

As members around the world watched or listened to the speaker’s talks, almost all focused on the Restoration of the church, which is celebrating 200 years.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, the 200th anniversary of the first vision,” said M. Russell Ballard, the acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve, “we should always remember the price Joseph and Hyrum Smith paid, along with so many other faithful men, women and children, to establish the Church so you and I could enjoy the many blessings and revealed truths we have today.”

And during the Saturday evening session, two teenagers spoke at the conference about how the priesthood blesses the youth.

