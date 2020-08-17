Last ride: Police investigating whether woman killed while driving on I-15 knew her attacker

FARMINGTON (ABC4 News) – Police, troopers and sheriff’s deputies spent Monday investigating a bizarre and tragic murder that happened Sunday night, trying to determine why a young woman was giving a ride to a man who confessed to stabbing her while she was driving on Interstate 15 in Farmington.

Witnesses saw her car swerving in lanes before she was pushed out of the drivers’ side door. Officers found her body in the number one lane of northbound I-15 just south of Lagoon.

Not far away, Farmington Police and Davis County Sheriff’s Officers arrested 18-year-old Oscar Cuevas-Landa who was allegedly shirtless and covered in blood. After he was read his Miranda Rights, he told officers that he had been taking LSD and stabbed the woman because he didn’t like the way she was looking at him.

“This individual indicated that she may have looked at him in a way that he didn’t appreciate,” Lt. Nick Street of the Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4 News.

Police are looking into whether the two knew each other or whether the woman, described as “in her 20s” made a fateful decision to give a ride to a stranger.

“There wasn’t a clear connection but we’re working on establishing why she was giving this young man a ride,” Lt. Street said, calling it an “unfortunate turn of events and thank goodness that we do have a suspect in custody but very unfortunate that this young woman lost her life.”

Officials were not releasing the name of the victim until all her relatives have been notified. Cuevas-Landa was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of murder and aggravated assault. On Monday, officers were processing that car for additional evidence.