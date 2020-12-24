Last-minute Christmas shoppers head downtown for gifts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s Christmas Eve and last-minute shoppers are heading out to brick-and-mortar stores in hopes to get that Christmas gift they left off their list.

“I’m also doing some last-minute shopping for my girlfriend’s dad,” said shopper Tony Zeng. “He’s a really sweet guy and just wanted to get him something nice, so I got him something from Coach.”

“My husband, kinda last minute,” said Depzani Torres, who went shopping Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve always loved Louis Vuitton,” said shopper Nick Mackey. “It’s kinda what I and my dad have a heart-to-heart with.”

Making sure loved ones know they’re thought of some said Christmas Eve is the only time they’ve had to shop.

“It’s the only day I have off from work before Christmas, so just taking advantage of that,” Torres said.

“I’m kinda short on time and I’m binded down by a lot of things,” Mackey said.

While others said they’re out shopping because of procrastination.

“Yeah, I just put it off honestly cause of laziness,” Zeng said.

Shopper said there were quite a few people at City Creek Center Thursday, but it was not overcrowded.

“The traffic is pretty high. There’s a lot of people out right now, but the lines haven’t been terrible,” Zeng said.

The National Retail Federation suggests 60% of shoppers plan to buy their holiday gifts online, and 45% will buy at a department store.

“Right now, there’s not a lot of people but in the past days when I walk through there’s a lot of people,” Torres said.

“I waited in line, but it’s only because you can only allow a certain number of people in the store at a time,” Mackey said.

To limit the number of in-person shoppers, a number of retailers offer curbside pickup.