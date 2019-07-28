Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert

It’s an opportunity for closure two Utah concert goers have been waiting on for nearly two years.

On Saturday, they both attended the Jason Aldean concert at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City.

“It’s just very emotional to be here,” said Kristi Schreiber. “Tonight is a very special night. The last time that we saw Jason was October 1, 2017.”

Schreiber and her friend Jennifer Shebilske are country music lovers.

They both were among the tens of thousands who were at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

In the end, 58 people would lose their lives. Hundreds of others would be injured.

“When I got back after the shooting, I kind of made it my mission to find every survivor in Utah that I could so we could all heal together,” said Jennifer Shebilske.

Fans wait in line to enter the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City, UT to attend the Jason Aldean Concert on July 27, 2019. (Pic: Nicole Neuman)

That’s what Saturday night was all about, healing.

An opportunity to heal and finish what they started nearly two years ago.

“The last time that we saw him he was actually running off stage while bullets were flying through the air,” said Schreiber. “Love wins, and that’s what it’s all about. No matter what Paddock has done to all of us and to the 58 that aren’t here. There are 21,000 other ones that are here to honor them.”

As part of tonight’s concert, both women were given VIP passes. Jennifer also had the opportunity to meet with Jason and personally thank him.

It was all courtesy of Zions Bank.