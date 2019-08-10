Largest UTA change day to happen Sunday

UTAH (ABC4 News) Sunday marks one of the largest change days in UTA history, according to a press release issued by the Utah Transit Authority.

“The emphasis for Sunday’s Change Day is on increasing and improving bus service for riders throughout the six counties UTA serve, as stated in the release. “The public will see new routes, revised routes (some of which are being extended), increased frequency and expanded service hours as well as more weekend service.”

UTA said the overriding goal for UTA is to provide greater access to public transportation and say the changes will include greater frequency, expanded hours and more weekend service on Routes 2, 9 and 21 in Salt Lake City.

The statement provided the following details for those affected by the change:

Route 4 will offer new service connecting Poplar Grove with Olympus Cove via 400 South and Foothill Drive giving riders access to downtown and the University of Utah.

The extended Route 9 will provide residents with greater east-west access from Poplar Grove and Glendale through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.

At the University of Utah, Routes 2, 6 and 11 will also continue serving the loop at University Hospital while other routes have been realigned to serve the Student Union Building.

The alignment for Route 220 is moving from 100 South to 200 South, which in conjunction with other routes will provide 7-10 minute service.

Route 220 will travel 200 South from the Salt Lake Central Station to 1300 East and then head south to Highland Drive, ultimately terminating at the Park and Ride lot on 9400 South in Sandy.

Route 500, which has previously served the State Capitol, is being replaced by an extended Route 200, providing 15 minute service to the Capitol year-round.

Tooele County will now have greater access with 60-minute service mid-day on Route F453 as well as five trips to and from Grantsville on Route 454.

Route 454 will serve the Airport, International Center, and downtown Salt Lake City directly, while Route F453 will serve the International Center and connect with the Green Line to access Salt Lake International Airport and FrontRunner.

In Utah County, the Lehi tech corridor will see two new routes begin running throughout the day on weekdays. Routes 864 and 871 will connect passengers to various locations in the corridor, on both the east and west side of I-15, to the Lehi FrontRunner Station. In addition UTA will offer Sunday service between Utah County and Salt Lake County, connecting Provo with the Blue Line TRAX station in Draper.

Two new routes will roll out in Weber County. A new trolley (Route 601) will begin taking riders from the Ogden FrontRunner station to various locations in downtown Ogden. And a new flex route (620) will begin servicing the growing community of West Haven.

UTA states that while some routes and/or route numbers may be changing (Routes 228, 483, 500, 516, 811 and 863) those routes will be replaced by new ones which will provide service to many of the same stops and locations on current routes.

UTA’s three annual changes are in December when adding ski service, April when ski service ends, and August when school starts again.

Funding for the additional service is made possible by Salt Lake City’s Funding Our Future initiative. Recent funding increases have helped make these service increases possible.

For updated information regarding specific routes and all of the service options available as of Sunday, August 11 UTA encourages the public to visit rideuta.com/change day and consult the new schedules to check times and locations for their bus.

