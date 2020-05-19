Suspect barricades himself inside home in Magna, SWAT called in

Update: A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Magna Tuesday morning.

Salt Lake City Police say they attempted a traffic stop on Monday night.

Police say the man is armed and dangerous and is a threat to the public.

SWAT has been called in.

Nobody has been injured.

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – There’s a large police presence in Magna early Tuesday morning.

It’s happened at 2940 South and 7200 West.

Police are asking you to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.