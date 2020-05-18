Large grass fire in West Valley City Monday morning

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A large grass fire was reported in West Valley City Monday morning.
Around 8:20 Monday morning police arrived to a large grass fire at 3100 S. Decker Lake near the My Place Hotel in West Valley City. The fire burned about 1.5 acres and was contained quickly. The West Valley City Fire Department are now just keeping track of hot spots. 17 firefighters were fighting the fire. A cause for the grass fire hasn’t been determined.
The fire burned in tall reeds and was pushed by 20 mph winds from the southwest. No structures were burned but some vehicles were threatened at the time.
