ROY, Utah (ABC4) – The Roy City Police Department is advising people and businesses to be aware of counterfeit money that is going around.

In a Facebook post, Roy City Police showed a large amount of “real-looking” $100 bills. The bills have “PLAY MONEY” written on them but the bills could easily be mistaken as real money.

Courtesy of Roy City Police Department

Courtesy of Roy City Police Department

Courtesy of Roy City Police Department

Police say the bills were scattered on 4800 S in the area of 2100 W. in Roy.

Officers are asking those who accept $100 bill to use extra cautioun when accepting them.