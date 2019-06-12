Landfill fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Early Wednesday morning, the Salt Lake City Fire Department responded to a fire at the city landfill at 6030 West California Avenue.

The fire department tells ABC4 News that crews were on standby as landfill workers attempted to extinguish the flames with heavy equipment. At this time the fire is contained but active.

The fire department says its fire crews have cleared the scene and says that no injuries were reported.







