Lake effect snow set to impact Monday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After a wet and snowy weekend for the majority of the state, we will begin to see the last of multiple storm systems exit the region on Monday.

However, Mother Nature will not go quietly as winds shift to the Northwest behind the exiting area of low pressure, lake effect snow will develop off the Great Salt Lake likely impacting the morning commute.



As cold air settles into the Great Basin, the winds will blow off the Great Salt Lake Monday allowing for periods of heavy snow to accumulate on grassy surfaces and area roadways. The greatest impacts will be felt on secondary roads, untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. Under heavier snow bands, reduced visibility and rapidly accumulating snow will lead to difficult travel.

Due to the direction of the wind flow, the Western side of the Salt Lake Valley and East bench of the Tooele Valley are likely to see the highest additional snow amounts through Monday evening.

However, other areas of the Central Wasatch Front have a chance to pick up a couple of more inches too.

Other parts of the state will also feel the impacts of this departing winter storm. Eastern Utah will see one final blast of snow with several inches likely around Monticello and Blanding with lesser snow amounts elsewhere. There is likely to be considerable travel impacts throughout these areas as well, especially over the higher passes and elevations.

Allow for extra time heading to work or getting the kids to school tomorrow morning over the aforementioned areas of the state that are set to see additional winter weather impacts.





The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you up to date and informed both on-air and online throughout the winter months at abc4.com/weather.