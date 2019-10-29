Lagoon closed for season due to extreme cold weather

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lagoon announced Tuesday it had closed for the season over extremely cold temperatures hitting Utah.

According to a post on the Lagoon Amusement Park Facebook, the park said due to the forecast of snow and freezing temperatures, and in the interest of safety and the difficulty of keeping equipment running, Lagoon was officially closed on Tuesday.

We apologize for the inconvenience and wish we could control the weather!

Thank you to all of Lagoon’s loyal guests and employees for another incredible year ❤️