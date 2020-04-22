Kyle Whittingham discusses NFL Draft and future of 2020 college football season

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – With as many as eight or nine players possibly getting drafted this year, Utah could tie or break it’s all-time school record (8), and head coach Kyle Whittingham is loving the national attention, especially when it comes to recruiting.

“I think it does bring some more notoriety,” Whittingham said on a Zoom conference call with the media on Tuesday. “There’s some pop that we get when we get a number of guys selected. That’s another recruiting selling point, and as I’ve said over and over, it’s all about recruiting. And the more selling points that we can present to our athletes, the better.”

Jaylon Johnson, Zack Moss, Bradlee Anae, Leki Fotu, Julian Blackmon, Terrell Burgess, Francis Bernard, John Penisini and Javelin Guidry all participated in the NFL Combine, and could hear their names called this weekend.

“There’s about a dozen of them that have a chance to be drafted or hook on as a free agent,” Whittingham said. “To see these guys come in and develop, there is nothing more rewarding as a coach.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Whittingham is staying in touch with his current players as much as he can.

“It’s constant communication with them and checking in with them, making sure things are OK,” Whittingham said. “First of all that they’re healthy, and second of all that the academics are coming along. Then, making sure that they got the workouts and what they need there, but about 40 percent of our guys don’t have a gym to work out at. They’re just doing push-ups and sit-ups, and that’s not ideal.”

As for the upcoming 2020 season, Whittingham is getting ready for any variety of possibilities.

“We figure we need six, seven or eight weeks of lead time to get the players ready,” he said. “Now, if somebody tells us we’ve only got five, then we’ve got to make due and get them ready as quick as we can. That would be best case scenario to start on time. Worst case scenario is no season, obviously, and then there are a bunch of things in between. An October 1st start, November 1st, I’ve even heard a February 1st start, which I don’t know how that would work out. But there are so many unanswered questions right now, and so many unknowns.”

As for the possibility of holding the season without fans, Whittingham doesn’t sound too enthused.

“Without fans, I guess anything is possible,” he said. “It would be a completely different environment and very odd to be in that situation. But if it’s that or no season, then I think you’re going to see exactly that. The real important thing is that there is a football season. I think that’s going to be critical to virtually every athletic department in the country. It’s really a trickle down. If the NFL is not playing, then I don’t see any way that we’re playing.”