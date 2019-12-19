Kyle Whittingham adds strong local flavor on National Signing Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Utes may have lost out on the top local recruit, Orem’s Noah Sewell who signed with Oregon. But Kyle Whittingham feels he was able to get plenty of top tier local talent on National Signing Day.

Corner Canyon 4-star defensive end Van Fillinger, who decommitted from Texas, chose Utah over Michigan, Oregon and LSU.

The Utes also inked Lone Peak’s 3-star safety Nate Ritchie, along with Viewmont 3-star offensive lineman Alex Harrison.

In all, seven local players, including return missionaries, signed with Utah on Wednesday.

“We do the best we can to keep those guys at home,” Whittingham said. “We had an excellent year in state. We think when all is said and done, we’re going to come away with five of the top six players in the state of Utah, which is huge. I think that’s the first time that’s happened for a lot of years.”

The Utes also brought in South Carolina grad transfer quarterback Jake Bentley, who started 33 games for the Gamecocks before getting hurt at the start of his senior season. Bentley will compete with Cam Rising for the starting job next season, with this year’s backup Jason Shelley most likely moving to defensive back.

“Jake is a big addition for us,” Whittingham said. “He’s got a big arm, and is more of a pro-style guy. He played in the SEC and put up 500 yards in one game against Clemson, which is a pretty good accomplishment. He came out on a visit, loved it, committed on the visit and we’re excited that he’s going to be joining us.”

Among the other local players Utah signed were Highland High offensive lineman Hunter Lotulelei, Cottonwood defensive lineman Taniela Pututau, East defensive lineman Tennessee Pututau, Herriman offensive lineman Jaren Kump and Bingham linebacker Sione Fotu.