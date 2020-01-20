Kyle Beckerman returns to Real Salt Lake for 21st MLS season

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The captain is coming back to Real Salt Lake for at least one more season.

Kyle Beckerman will return to RSL for his 14th season in Utah and 21st season in Major League Soccer, signing a 1-year deal with the club he has been with since 2007.

The nine-time MLS All-Star and four-time club Most Valuable Player is the league’s career leader in MLS regular-season games played (488), games started (456) and minutes played (40,772) among field players.



“Over the last 13 seasons, Utah has been home for me and I’m proud of Real Salt Lake’s role on and off the field in building the soccer community here,” the 37-year-old Beckerman said. “The fans have welcomed me from day one and I am eager to get back on the field for another season with RSL because there is still so much more to accomplish. I know I have a role to play in reaching those goals for myself and the club.”

In addition to his success on the club level, he also has 58 caps for the U.S. National Team, including appearances in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2009, 2013 and 2015 and the Copa America tournament in 2007 and 2016, winning the Gold Cup title in 2013.

“Kyle Beckerman is a club legend and an iconic player in the history of this organization and league,” RSL General Manager Elliot Fall said. “We’re thrilled to have him back for 2020. He’s a leader on the field and in the locker room and a special person for this club.”

Real Salt Lake opens the 2020 season February 29th at Orlando City.