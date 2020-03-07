Kreilach scores in stoppage time as RSL salvages 1-1 draw against New York

REAL SALT LAKE – NY RED BULLS SLIDESHOW

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – After dominating the game, being turned away on numerous scoring chances, Damir Kreilach finally found the back of the net in stoppage time, as Real Salt Lake was able to salvage a point in its home opener against New York, 1-1.

Cristian Casseres Jr. gave the Red Bulls the early lead in the 13th minute with a shot to the corner of the net to beat RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

RSL blistered the New York defense with 21 shots, six on frame, but were turned away time after time.

It appeared as though Real would level the match when Douglass Martinez headed in a goal off of a pass from Albert Rusnak. But video review ruled that the ball came off of Martinez’ arm, nullifying the goal.

But in the 92nd minute, Kreilach was unmarked in the box, and Aaron Herrera found him on a perfect centering pass for RSL’s first goal of the season.

This one counts! ✔️



Damir Kreilach ties it up for @realsaltlake. #RSLvRBNY pic.twitter.com/mfbFqiub3L — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 7, 2020

Real Salt Lake (0-0-2) next plays at Columbus March 14th at 3:00 p.m.