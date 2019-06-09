Newsfore Opt-In Form

Kesha to headline third annual LoveLoud festival

by: Mercy Owusu

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The third annual LoveLoud Music Festival is just weeks away.

The festival will be headlined by Kesha, featuring Imagine Dragons, Tegan & Sara and many others.

The festival is also changing locations this year to USANA Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City on June 29, according to organizers.

The LoveLoud festival aims to encourage love, understanding, and acceptance of LGBTQ youth.

For a full list of performers and how to get tickets, check out the LoveLoud festival website.

