Kanye West announces bid for U.S. President

SAN FRANCISCO, California (ABC4 News) – Kanye West made the announcement Saturday night on his Twitter that he is running for president of the United States.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” West wrote. “I am running for president of the United States!”

The announcement traveled quickly, even attracting attention from Elon Musk, who said he supports West’s run for the White House.

No other information was said after his announcement.