Kane County Search and Rescue crews find body of missing man in Jackson Flat Reservoir

KANE COUNTY (ABC4 News) – After searching all day and night, Kane County Search and Rescue located the body of a missing 30-year-old man in Jackson Flat Reservoir on Saturday.

According to a release from Kane County Sheriff’s Office, Abraham Knudson disappeared Friday in the area of the Jackson Flat Reservoir, a popular spot for fishing, swimming and kayaking. Knudson had recently moved to Kanab.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received the report around 5 p.m. on Friday, and the Kanab Police Department and Sheriff’s Office answered the call. According to the release, officials spoke with a “female acquaintance” of Knudson about where she last saw him.

According to the release, the Search and Rescue team searched for Knudson by boat and ground. They also called in a helicopter from Page, Arizona. The crew flew over the reservoir for hours, but they could not find Knudson.

They continued the search for Knudsen for several hours after dark Friday, employing all available resources: dogs, kayaks and spotlights. Still, search crews could not find Knudsen

Saturday, the Utah Department of Public Safety Dive Team arrived with sonar equipment. The sonar guided them to Knudson’s body in the reservoir in approximately 14 feet of water.

Law enforcement reminded people about the dangers of recreating around water and asked them to practice good judgment and wear life jackets whenever possible.

Kane County Sheriff’s Office thanked the many agencies that assisted in the search and expressed condolences saying, “Our hearts go out to Abraham’s family and friends at this difficult and tragic time.”

