SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – They are being called Senator Kamala Harris’ secret weapon.

Harris is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, which has a worldwide network of 300,000 members she’s anticipated to tap into to help her in her vice-presidential bid.

“It’s a historic event,” said Frances Battle, President of the Upsilon Beta Omega Chapter of AKA Sorority in Salt Lake City. “In this particular position, this is the first.”

Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party, and the fourth woman in history to be chosen for a presidential ticket.

“It’s huge,” said Battle. “I think it’s a voice for the people.”

Harris will be coming to Salt Lake City on Wednesday October 7th for a vice presidential debate at Kingsbury Hall.

While Battle says the AKAs typically do voting drives as well as registration events, she can’t specifically speak at this time to any events that maybe planned specifically in Harris’ honor.

“She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, and what that means is we have a member of our sorority who is in this particular position, and will be able to service persons from all mankind.”