Kamala Harris already in Utah ahead of Wednesday’s debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Kamala Harris, current running mate for Democratic nominee Joe Biden was seen at This Is The Place Heritage Park with former Utah state Sen. Scott Howell.

Harris is in Utah in preparation for Wednesday’s VP debate hosted at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.

According to officials Harris and Powell discussed the historic significance of This Is The Place Heritage Park, discussed the debate and the upcoming election, exactly one month away.