HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC 4 News) – On Saturday, hundreds gathered to say goodbye to K9 Hondo, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Speakers included Herriman Police Chief Troy Carr; Sgt. Luis Lovato with Unified Police Department; even Damien and Preston Ricks, who were Hondo’s family away from his police duties.

Hondo was seven years old; he served with police for five years.

