Juveniles discover skeletal remains in Cedar City drainage tunnel

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with Cedar City Police say crews were called to a drainage tunnel that runs underneath I-15 in Cedar City around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say they were called to the area after there had been a discovery of human remains. Officials say the remains were discovered by two juveniles

who had been walking through the area.

Authorities say the juveniles reported the discovery to their parents who then called the police.

Officials say investigators from the Cedar City Police along with representatives from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Medical examiner recovered the skeletal remains Sunday.

The remains were found to be in an advanced state of decomposition. Investigators were unable to determine a gender at this point in the investigation, police say.

The remains will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

This is a developing story, additional information will be shared after the autopsy has been completed.

