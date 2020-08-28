Justified: All six Unified Police officers cleared in deadly Millcreek shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt County District Attorney Sim Gill has determined that all six Unified Police Officers who shot and killed a man in a Millcreek driveway on February 3rd were justified in their use of lethal force.



It was a snowy Monday morning when officers arrived to a house on Evergreen Avenue. Because of the weather most of their body-worn cameras were covered by their jackets but audio recordings captured their exchanges with 56 year old Marc Dominic Neal. According to his family, the ex-con with a history of mental health issues was armed with a silver revolver, high on drugs and suicidal when he spoke to Officer Chris Schroeder from about 30 feet away.

“Among Mr. Neal’s replies to Officer Schroeder were ‘I ain’t going back to prison…Do what you gotta do’,” Gill said during a news conference Friday. “He pointed to Officer Schroeder and said ‘And you’re going to be first’ indicating that he would be the first person he would shoot.”



After an agonizing 12 minutes of negotiations, officers said Neal “assumed what officers would later called later a “shooting stance” and raised the revolver and pointed it in the direction of several officers who were positioned in front of the house,” Gill said.



That’s when the six officers fired numerous rounds. After the initial barrage dropped Neal, officers noticed that he still had the gun and fired two more shots.



Neal was pronounced dead at the scene and Friday Gill announced the reason for his conclusion that all six officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

“It was not unreasonable for them to believe that their life or the lives of their fellow officers is in danger,” Gill said.



In a final twist, it turns out that Neal could not have shot anybody that morning.

“This turns out to be a fake gun,” Gill said holding up the metal replica with the appearance and weight of an actual revolver. “



“It’s tragic, Gill said. “This shooting is absolutely tragic.”



Before the news conference, Gill said he shared his findings with Mr. Neal’s parents and sister, offering his condolences for their loss.