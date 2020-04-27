‘Justice will prevail’: Double homicide suspect Albert Johnson could soon return to Utah

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – The man who police say murdered Tony and Katherine Butterfield could soon be on his way back to Utah.

Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, was scheduled to appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court in an extradition hearing Monday, two days after the Butterfields were laid to rest in a Herriman cemetery Saturday.

“Our families believe in the laws of mercy and justice,” Katherine’s brother Cameron Crane said. “We are confident that justice will prevail but we will focus on the law of mercy.”

U.S. Marshals arrested Johnson in Stockton, California Wednesday, four days after the Butterfields were found shot to death at their West Jordan home while their three young children slept upstairs.

In a booking statement for Johnson’s wife Sina, an investigator claims at one point, Mr. Johnson had attempted to get a job with the Butterfields landscaping company, Electric Blue Yard Service.

It also states that Mrs. Johnson told officers that on the morning of the murders, her husband had returned to their apartment with stab wounds and covered in blood. It goes on to say “Johnson took Albert’s bloody clothes and shoes to the garbage when she found out Albert had been involved in the homicide.” “She admitted that she cleaned her apartment because there was blood downstairs, on the hallway walls, and in the bathroom.”

West Jordan Police Chief Ken Wallentine offered sympathy to the Butterfield and Crane families, saying “you lost two wonderful children and our City lost two wonderful citizens.”

WJPD Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police Department spoke about the families after Albert Johnson’s arrest.

“It does bring them some peace and resolve but that being said it’s a long road ahead as well,” Sgt. Holt said. “And honestly, it’s still just as horrific now and the shock has still not worn off I’m sure of what has happened to their loved ones.”

Mrs. Johnson remains in the Salt Lake County Jail on obstruction of justice and evidence tampering charges. When her husband is brought back West Jordan Police have recommended two charges of aggravated homicide.

