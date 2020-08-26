‘Justice served’: Man sentenced to life in prison for ambushing and murdering teen

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Two years after her death, the family of a Salt Lake City teen who was stabbed and killed in her house will finally see justice. Tuesday afternoon, a judge sentenced 27-year-old Shaun French to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In emotional statements to Judge Paul Parker, family members of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw made one final plea to put her killer in prison for life, without the possibility of parole.

“He knows ways to manipulate the young and (inaudible) vulnerable and I never want him to be able to do that again. Your honor, that’s why I’m asking to put Shaun’s life in prison without parole,” said Shauna Bagshaw, Baleigh’s mother to the judge.

Bagshaw’s mother first spoke publicly about the case in an exclusive interview with ABC4 News back in November. She said her daughter had just come home from school on May 7, 2018, and was on the phone with her when French ambushed and stabbed her daughter to death.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster a lot of sadness. There’s not a day that doesn’t go by that I don’t think about her,” Bagshaw’s mother told ABC4 News in November.

Prosecutors said French was living with Bagshaw’s family before he pursued a sexual relationship with her. When she cut ties with him, they said he threatened her and she told him she would go to the police.

“Well, for Baleigh, that was game over. Shaun didn’t want the world to know that he was sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl nor did he want the world to know that that girl had rejected him,” said Prosecuting Richard Pehrson during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

#BREAKING: Shaun French will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the May 2018 murder of 15-year-old Baleigh Bagshaw.



Judge Parker ultimately granted the prosecution’s sentencing request, giving Bagshaw’s family the outcome they needed to move forward.

“This was a very horrific, very terrible crime of the murder of a young woman who had her entire life to look forward to. While we will never be able to replace her, we’ll never be able to give that kind of measure of justice. But the family can move on knowing society is safe and this person will never ever be free and he is going to die in prison,” said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill.

