Just how good is BYU after dominating 2-0 start?

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – BYU could not have played much better in its first two games.

The Cougars outscored Navy and Troy by a combined score or 103-10, and outgained the Midshipmen and Trojans in total yards, 1,244 to 330.

So just how good are the Cougars taking into account they aren’t exactly playing the best teams in the nation? Well, judging by their #22 national ranking, most people think they are pretty good.

“We really can’t get too caught up in what other people are saying,” said defensive lineman Zac Dawe. “We know what we have here, and as long as that number isn’t number one, we’re going to keep working. It’s always to fun to hear that we’re doing great and people are excited to see what’s going on, but when we come to the office, we’ve to to erase those pressures.”

Head coach Kalani Sitake said he isn’t going to let his team’s early success go to their heads.

“We’ve got to keep it going,” Sitake said. “We’ve had two games where we’ve done some good things, and we’re trying to get the third. So, we’ll focus on this now. We’ve pat them on the back enough. We’ve got to get working.”

However, quarterback Zach Wilson deserves a lot of pats on the back. He’s completed 78 percent of his passes and has accounted for six touchdowns, four through the air and two rushing. Now that he is fully healthy, Wilson is able to showcase his talents to the entire country.

“Yeah, that is a huge part of it,” Sitake said about Wilson overcoming shoulder and thumb injuries. “I think also his worth ethic and he’s feeling more comfortable with playing football and being a starter. The experience he’s had I think is paying off for him.”

After losing its top four receivers from last year to graduation and injury, BYU’s young receiving corps has not skipped a beat with Gunner Romney and Dax Milne leading the way. Both players went over the 100-yard mark against Troy on Saturday.

“We learned so much from Talon Shumway, Aleva Hifo and Micah Simon,” said Milne. “We knew we had big roles to fill, and it was a huge motivation for us to be the best that we could be and make sure we were ready to go as soon as the season started.

The defense has put the “D” in dominant, giving up just 10 points and 330 total yards in two games.

“The biggest thing as as defense is we all rely on each other,” said Dawe. “We just understand a little bit more on schemes and things like that. But whatever we’re called to do, we just put our heads down and do our best at it.”

“I’d say we’re a veteran group, but the bulk of our linebackers are still sophomores,” Sitake added. “But they’ve played a lot of games, so the experience, maturity and leadership that we’re seeing is something special.”

BYU’s play has been plenty of cause for celebration on the sideline, and the television cameras have caught many a Cougar dancing, including Sitake.

“We’re going to turn up the notch on dancing even more now just because everyone is giving it so much attention,” Sitake said. “We’re teaching them some dance moves with the Cabbage Patch this last week. I just thought it would be fun to teach them some old school that we did back when I was younger.”

BYU will try to improve to 3-0 this Friday night when the Cougars host Louisiana Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

So yes, there has been plenty of reason to dance this season. At least I think that’s dancing.

Dawe: They were pulling some moves I have never seen before. So hats off to them.

