UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – After seven hours of testimony, the jury in the Jerrod Baum murder trial is now deliberating to decide the fate of 46-year-old Baum.

On Wednesday closing testimonies were made by both the prosecution and the defense and their main focus was Baum’s former girlfriend, Morgan Henderson, who was with Baum when he allegedly murdered teens Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson and Riley Powell in 2017.

The prosecution used Henderson’s testimonies in which she described what happened the night she says the two teens were killed and thrown into a mine shaft in Eureka.

The defense came back and asked the jury if Henderson can really be trusted due to her alleged involvement with the crime.

Henderson testified on the first day of the trial explaining that when Baum found out Powell and Otteson were at their home, things took a turn for the worst. Henderson continued on describing when she realized the two teens were tied up in the back of their car. Her testimony ended with her confirming that she was with Baum the night they approached the mine shaft near Eureka.

She previously testified that she did not cooperate with authorities out of fear of Baum. “I decided it was best to do whatever he wants and be his number one fan,” she said.

Baum is facing eight charges — two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; two counts of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; two counts of desecration of a dead body and possession of a dangerous weapon as a restricted person, third-degree felonies.