July 30 is World Day Against Sex Trafficking, what you need to know and how you can help

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking Persons Day. With increasing awareness about the harsh reality of human trafficking, you may have noticed many of your social media friends, or even yourself, becoming more vocal on the issue and encouraging people to get involved.

People have become more aware of sex trafficking due to a few organizations and their long-time efforts. One of those organizations is Operation Underground Railroad, a team of former CIA and military personnel created to rescue trafficked children and dismantle criminal networks.

OUR Founder and CEO, Tim Ballard, has Utah connections as he graduated from Brigham Young University. OUR provides law enforcement around the world with the required tools, resources, and training to take down the human slavery industry. According to O.U.R., they work with the government as a supplement to them.

According to OUR, there are more than 2 million child sex slaves worldwide, and more than 30 million people trapped by modern-day slavery. OUR has rescued more than 3,000 children from sex trafficking and has played a part in the arrests of more than 1,500 traffickers worldwide.

Recently, the issue of sex trafficking has been in the spotlight after Jeffrey Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was arrested by the FBI among other current events causing more people to be aware of the issue.

On July 30th, many people involved in stopping sex trafficking will be “rising up for the children” and will be vocal on social media as different walks, events and campaigns will take place throughout the country.

2020 has been a horrific year for our children. Reports of child abuse cases are MILLIONS higher this year than they were in 2019.



Let's join forces for those who are being trafficked throughout the world.



GET LOUD on 7/30 #WorldDayAgainstTrafficking https://t.co/GQWUj3dpWg pic.twitter.com/VOBpTbNGja — Operation Underground Railroad (@OURrescue) July 21, 2020

If you want to begin getting involved in putting a stop to sex trafficking, you can start out by participating on social media and spreading awareness or you can donate to groups such as OUR, volunteer, get trained on how to spot a child predator/sex trafficker, host an event, attend an event or even start a campaign through OUR.