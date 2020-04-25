Julian Blackmon drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft

Blackmon was the second Ute taken in the 2020 draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Julian Blackmon was the second Ute off the board after he was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 85th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke to the media before the draft, saying Blackmon was overlooked coming into college.

“Just to see these guys come in, for example Julian Blackmon, a kid who was very under-recruited out of high school in our opinion. Nobody really paid him a lot of attention and didn’t have a lot of offers,” said Whittingham. “But we saw something in him.”

Blackmon was a 2019 All-American and named to the All-Pac-12 team three times at two positions – twice at cornerback and once at safety. The Layton, Utah native played in 48 games for the Utes with 39 starts. He had 29 career passes defended and nine career interceptions including a pair of pick-sixes against BYU in 2018 and 2019.

Due to injury concerns, Blackmon slid down the board in recent mock drafts, projected to go as low as the fifth round. The former Ute suffered a season-ending knee injury against Oregon in the Pac-12 title game.