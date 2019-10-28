Judge temporarily overturns ban on sale of flavored e-cig juices in Utah

Local vape shops will temporarily be allowed to sell flavored e-cigarette juices, a judge ruled Monday.

Last week, several Utah vape shops sued the state’s Department of Health over its emergency rule restricting the sale of flavored e-cigarettes amid a national outbreak of lung damage linked to vaping.

Retailers claimed there is no evidence to suggest flavored e-cigarettes are causing lung damage and that the new rule could hurt business.

A judge ruled Monday the state health department did not comply with Utah code when issuing the ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes.

Therefore, local vape shops will temporarily be allowed to sell flavored e-cigs until November 22nd.

The state and local vape shops will re-visit the matter during a preliminary hearing in court on Thursday.

In response, the state health dept. said despite the ruling, they are hoping most tobacco shops will remain in compliance with the emergency ban.

“Our top priority is stopping the outbreak of vaping-associated lung injuries,” the dept. stated. “We believe the emergency rule is one of the tools that can help us achieve that goal.

UDOH statement regarding this morning’s ruling from Judge Kelly. #utpol pic.twitter.com/Uvfk6H1ZKd — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) October 28, 2019

What others are reading: