Juab County woman charged with attempted murder of an Orem officer

OREM (ABC4 News)- A Juab County woman is behind bars this weekend facing several serious charges following a hit and run incident Friday night in Orem.

According to charging documents, 28-year-old Samantha Bencomo of Nephi crashed her pickup truck into a Jeep Wrangler at a car dealership on the 1100 block of North State Street in Orem.

The owner of the dealership told police Bencomo sped away and that he followed her in his car until she pulled into a gas station at 1091 North State St.

When Orem police arrived on scene to investigate and question both parties, officers say the hit and run suspect drove away.

An Orem officer later spotted Bencomo’s truck heading west on 800 North and pulled his cruiser in front of the suspect’s truck at the intersection of 800 West. Charging documents say the officer exited his patrol car and ordered the suspect to stop.

But, police say Bencomo ignored the orders, reversed her truck and tried to run down the officer. Police finally arrested the suspect a short time later when she crashed her truck at 980 West and 1600 North.

Bencomo faces several charges including attempted murder of a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to stop at the command of a police officer.

Orem police initially reported the incident as an officer involved shooting .