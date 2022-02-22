Jordan School District wrestling coach arrested for alleged sexual conduct with student

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An assistant wrestling coach in the Jordan School District has been arrested after police found nude pictures and videos of the coach on a student’s phone.

Jordan Wanlass, 29, the assistant wrestling coach at Bingham High School was arrested Friday for sexual exploitation of a minor, unlawful sexual conduct with a 16-17-year-old, dealing in materials harmful to a minor, and enticing a minor by internet or text, court records show.

A school resource officer at the school told police that reports were made by juvenile wrestlers stating that Wanlass was doing “inappropriate things” with a female wrestler. The students say the victim mentioned that she was in a relationship with Wanlass.

The parents of the victim gave school officials permission to search her phone to confirm the alleged relationship and the events that took place.

School officials found nude pictures of the victim that was sent to Wanlass’ phone along with sexual conversations.

Police were able to secure a warrant for the victim’s phone where they found more videos and photographs of Wanlass.

According to the Jordan School District, Wanlass is no longer employed in the district.