Jordan School District to hold emergency meeting Wednesday night over high COVID cases at Copper Hills High

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Jordan School District has called an emergency meeting for Wednesday night to discuss the high number of cases at Copper Hills High School.

According to the Jordan COVID-19 Dashboard, Copper Hills currently has the highest number of cases of all schools in the district with 31 active cases which is a little over 1% of the schools 2941 individuals in the building.

According to the Utah Department of Health, all current health guidelines are recommendations from the state, there is nothing enforced.

The decision to transition from in-person learning to hybrid or remote learning will be made by school administrators with the local school board and the health department.

In September, Copper Hills High School shut down for one day for a deep cleaning after more than 15 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Guidelines from UDOH recommend the school transitions to two-week digital-only learning if more than 15 students at one school test positive. Officials say even though the guidelines put in place are not currently being enforced, each county health department has the authority to shut down any school or group due to “unfit” health protocols.

An email sent to parents of Copper Hills students states that due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases at Copper Hills High School and the strain it places on faculty and staff, the Board of Education will be meeting to discuss possible action.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 6 p.m.



The Board does not anticipate taking public comments during the meeting but will consider written comments submitted prior to the meeting.

If anyone wishes to provide input, please submit written comments to the board member that represents the area in which you live.

Board member email addresses can be found at the following link: https://jordandistrict.org/board/



Locating the board member that represents your area, that information is available at: https://jordandistrict.org/board/votingdistricts/



Nov. 4, 2020 Board Meeting Agenda

Riverton High School also has over 1% with 30 active cases and 2344 individuals in the building. You can see the full list of schools in the Jordan School District and their case counts and percentages on the Jordan COVID-19 Dashboard.

For questions or concerns on how COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and guidelines learn more here.