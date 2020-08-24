Jordan School District heads back to class

Jordan School District, the state’s fourth largest school district, will begin its new school year welcoming back approximately 58,000 students on Monday and Tuesday.

Students have the option to learn in-person or online Monday through Thursday with all students learning online on Fridays.

“I like that we have one day where we get to be at home, so that if we you know the future if we do have to do online learning because of the state shutting down or just our school having two many cases we’ll be prepared,” said Rachelle Christensen.

Christensen is a mother of four primary school age children.

“I will have one staring kindergarten,” she said. “One starting first grade, fourth and sixth.”

All of her children attend Bastian Elementary School in Herriman where Christensen also works as a recess aide.

“I’m nervous,” she said. “I’m really happy with the plan that the district has come up with.”

Throughout the district’s 63 schools, students and staff will be required to wear masks and social distance.

“It really makes me feel safe I’m sending my children there, and feel safe myself that we have to wear masks and that there’s a lot of cleaning going on,” said Christensen.

In a release, the district says 277 teachers requested virtual online teaching from home while 11,000 students requested virtual online learning from home.