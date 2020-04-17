Jordan Love set to become highest drafted Utah State player in 50 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (ABC4 Sports) – One week from tonight, Jordan Love is going to hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft, and will become Utah State’s highest drafted player since Phil Olsen was selected with the fourth overall pick back in 1970.

It has been a long process getting ready for the draft, but Love says it has all been worth it.

“This is like the best time in my life right now,” said Love from his home in Bakersfield. “I’ve been able to be happy and enjoy the whole process. I can look back on it and say not too many people get the opportunity to even talk to NFL coaches, being in the same room as them or be interviewed by them.”

One of the more surreal moments was when Love met New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

“When I went to the Senior Bowl, that was one of my first interviews,” Love said. “I walked in, and he was just sitting there, and I was like, how’s it going Coach Payton?”

Love has been projected to go anywhere from the 5th overall pick to the 30th. So he’s trying not to pay attention to all the mock drafts.

“I don’t even guess,” Love said. “I look at them and I think will this actually happen in some of them. It feels like I’ve been projected to go to every team in the league. Some teams don’t even need a quarterback and they’re still projecting. I’m like, that doesn’t even make sense. We’ll find out on draft night where I’m going.”

Coming out of high school, the only FBS team to offer Love a scholarship was Utah State, so he will always be thankful for his time with the Aggies.

“Oh yeah, that was a really good place for me,” said Love. “Especially to go to a college and not have too many distractions. There’s really nothing to do out there, so you’ve got to be in the facility concentrating on football. That’s all you can really do. So it definitely helped out being out there.”

Love had an up and down season last year, throwing for 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. But he really burst on the national scene in 2018, when he threw for over 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

“I was ready coming into that season,” Love said. “I had a year of development under my belt. So I knew the offense well. I wasn’t scared. I was like this is my time to shine. I’ve got to make the most of this opportunity.”

And did he ever. Love has been compared to Super Bowl winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which comes with a good amount of pressure.

“It definitely gives me hope seeing him,” Love said. “I watched him at Texas Tech, and it’s cool to see him now. There’s pressure no matter what, but it definitely adds a little bit. But at the end of the day, it’s what we do. We’ve got to play through pressure and can’t let it get the best of you.”

Love will spend draft night at his home in Bakersfield with his family, and is starting to think about what he’ll do with his first NFL paycheck.

“A lot to think about there,” he said. “It’s going to be crazy. I’m definitely going to be getting a car, though. I need a car.”