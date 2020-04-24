Jordan Love drafted by Green Bay Packers in first round of NFL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Love’s dream has finally come true. The former Aggie quarterback is headed to Green Bay after the Packers traded up four spots to grab him with the 26th pick.

“I’m just super excited. It’s all excitement right now,” said Love. “I didn’t know what to expect coming into this, so I’m just super excited. I had some good talks with the coaching staff here in Green Bay so I’m excited.”

“I already know I can learn a lot from Aaron Rodgers. That’s one of the GOATs right there in the game and I’m excited to be able to come back behind him and just learn as much as I can.”

Love burst onto the national scene with his sophomore campaign in 2018 when he threw 32 touchdowns to just six interceptions. In 2019, Love took a step back with a whole new coaching staff and offensive system, throwing just 20 touchdowns and an FBS-leading 17 interceptions.

Love’s arm strength may be the best of any quarterback in the draft. He’s been compared to Patrick Mahomes with the throws he can make. The biggest knock against him is his decision making, but scouts believe that can be corrected.

Through three seasons at Utah State, Love set eight single-season school records and three career school records, including 9,003 yards of total offense and 12 career 300-yard passing games.