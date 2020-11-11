Jordan High, Indian Hills Middle to go online until after Thanksgiving recess

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Canyons School District has decided two of their schools will be transitioning to online learning as a result of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Jordan High and Indian Hills Middle schools will immediately transition to online learning until after the Thanksgiving Recess.

In a press release issued by the district, parents were notified on Tuesday about the decision via robocall, email and text.

Students who are registered for on-campus classes will not attend school on Wednesday. Nov. 11. That day will be used by faculty and staff to prepare to teach virtual classes for the next two weeks.

Online instruction will start on Thursday, Nov. 12.

More information about online learning expectations via Canvas will be forthcoming from the school and individual teachers.

The district hopes in-person learning at both schools can resume on Nov. 30 and said in the meantime, the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

You can read the full press release here.