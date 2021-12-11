Jordan Education Foundation hosts annual “Christmas for Kids” event for needy teens

South Jordan, UT (ABC 4) – On Saturday, December 11, the Jordan Education Foundation hosted their annual “Christmas for Kids” event.

The event is for hundreds of teens who may have gone without gifts this holiday season. Those teens got an early Christmas thanks to the community and the Jordan Education Foundation. The Foundation raised enough money to provide a holiday shopping spree for more than 500 students in need throughout Jordan School District.

The students partnered with volunteer chaperones who took them shopping at Walmart in South Jordan for everything from clothes and boots to beds, comforters, warm coats and more.

Courtesy of Jordan Education Foundation

Santa Claus was in attendance to spread some holiday cheer along with firefighters, police and city leaders.