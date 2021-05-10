Jordan Clarkson scores 41, but Jazz comeback falls short against Warriors, 119-116

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, right, shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (95) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Monday, May 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson’s big night almost was enough to pull off an incredible comeback Monday night.

But the Golden State Warriors pulled out a 119-116 victory as Stephen Curry made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14 seconds left, negating Clarkson’s 41-point night.

The Warriors had a 105-87 lead with 7:39 to play, when Clarkson scored 19 points over the next six minutes to give the Jazz a 116-114 lead.

But Curry, who scored 36 points, nailed the go-ahead bucket after an offensive rebound to give the Warriors a 117-116 lead.

Clarkson had a few chances to win it for the Jazz, including an off-balance three-point attempt that hit the side of the backboard as time expired.

Bojan Bogdanovic added 27, while Royce O’Neale and Rudy Gobert each added 10 points, as the Jazz fell to 8-5 since Donovan Mitchell went out with an ankle injury.

Utah is now a game and a half lead on Phoenix for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Jordan Poole’s Curry-like 52-footer at the third-quarter buzzer went to replay review and stood, giving Golden State an 89-75 lead and serious momentum going into the final 12 minutes before Utah’s furious comeback effort in the closing minutes.

Clarkson started the game missing his first eight shots from three-point range, but then made five of his next eight from beyond the arc. He ended up making 16 of 33 shots from the field.

“I got a lot of open looks in the first half that didn’t go down,” Clarkson said. “They were switching a lot. I just tried to keep attacking. In the second half, I just tried to will us to a win.”

But the Jazz were just 13 for 44 from deep on the night and committed 14 turnovers.

Curry, coming off a 49-point performance with 11 3-pointers in 29 minutes in Saturday’s 136-97 thumping of the Thunder, wasn’t nearly as sharp — but his supporting cast did plenty to take the pressure off. Curry went just 1 of 5 from deep in the first half then wound up 11 of 25 from the floor overall and 3 for 13 on 3s.

Poole finished with 20 points off the bench, Kent Bazemore scored 19 and Kevon Looney grabbed 13 rebounds to give him double figures on the boards in three straight games for the first time in his career.

“I thought the half-court defense did a really good job containing Steph and these guys,” said Gobert, who grabbed 16 rebounds. “It comes down to the details. I think it was a good test for us. We came up short. We might see them again.”

Mychal Mulder’s 3 with 4:55 left in the third put the Warriors up 71-63 and Golden State got a stop on the other end. Bazemore converted a three-point at 3:57 for a 74-63 advantage before Bogdanovic immediately answered with a 3, was fouled and converted the free throw.

The Jazz (50-19) will play its final home game of the regular season Wednesday night against Portland.