Jordan Clarkson scores 30 as Jazz dominate Spurs, 126-94

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanovic were unstoppable Wednesday night, and the Jazz are back on top of the Western Conference.

Clarkson made 12 of 16 shots and finished with 30 points, while Bogdanovic scored 24 points on 10 of 13 shooting, as the Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs for the second night in a row, 126-94.

This is the sixth 30-plus point victory of the season for the Jazz.

“Just trying to be aggressive, I know the team needs me to score more without especially Donovan (Mitchell),” Bogdanovic said.

With Atlanta’s 135-103 victory over Phoenix, the Jazz reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the NBA and Western Conference playoff race despite the All-Star backcourt of Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (hamstring) missing another game.

After shooting just 36 percent from the field in the month of March, Bogdanovic is now averaging 23 points per game over his last 12 contests, and 26 points over his last five games.

“Finding our rhythm, it’s great. Right now we are trying figure out how to play without Donovan and Mike we are trying to run more,” Bogdanovic said. “So it’s good for me to get my confidence back and be ready for the playoffs.”

The same goes for Clarkson, who shot 34% in March, but seemed more like the odds-on favorite for the Sixth Man of the Year against San Antonio. He hit 12 of 16 shots on a variety of floaters, hook shots, layups and 3-pointers.

“I’m a hooper. I’m going to shoot my shots,” Clarkson said. “I’m going to keep trying to make the plays and when they fall, it feels good. I’m always confident and I’m always going to take those shots and keep it rolling.”

It certainly was rolling for the Jazz, who shot 55.7% and led by as many as 41 points. They have won the first three of their five-game stand.

“Tonight, obviously, it was going in. Both of them are making quick decisions when they receive the ball and they’re making quick reads, good decisions — when to shoot, when to drive, and when to pass,” Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

Utah led by 24 at the half and by 37 going into the fourth quarter. Because o

The Jazz (48-18) next host Denver Friday night at 7:00 p.m.