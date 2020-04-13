Jon Huntsman qualifies for primary ballot as signature-gathering period comes to an end

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Another name has been added to the ballot in the race to secure the Republican nomination for governor, and it comes on the day signatures are due.

One of the two paths to the primary ballot in Utah is through gathering signatures.

For candidates going that route it all comes down to this.

“Candidates have had since January 2nd to be gathering signatures, so we’ve been going for several months now. Collecting signatures, gathering signatures, verifying signatures. It’s been a long process,” said State Director of Elections Justin Lee.

The process was made even longer when COVID-19 essentially brought signature gathering to a halt with the Stay Safe, Stay Home directive.

That’s why Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order.

It suspended the witness requirement, allowing registered voters to sign the petition and email, text, fax or mail it to the campaign.

“We’ve received thousands of signatures from candidates who have collected that way, so we know candidates were certainly taking advantage of this option,” said Lee.

In the race for governor, former Utah GOP chair Thomas Wright and Lt. Governor Spencer Cox qualified before the executive order with at least 28,000 verified signatures.

Former governor and current candidate Jon Huntsman Jr. still needed more than 12,000 verified signatures, so his campaign went to work and officially qualified Monday.

Huntsman says his approach was about enfranchising voters as they started what seemed like an impossible task.

“A little bit of ingenuity, a little bit of creative thinking, the good will of the people of this state and a never say die attitude on the part of our team really did take us over the top,” said Huntsman.

Now, he’s thanking those who responded as he turns his thoughts to convention and the primary.

“We are in a completely different place than we were when we started this campaign, and to me a very, very aggressive economic recovery program is going to be needed for both short-term and long-term,” he said.

Jeff Burningham’s campaign says they gave the new process a try, but didn’t see the numbers adding up and decided to put the focus on convention.

Former Speaker of the House Greg Hughes went convention-only from the beginning.

And Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton bailed on signatures early and is also putting her fate in the hands of delegates.

Jan Garbett turned in fewer than the required 28,000 signatures and her submission was rejected by the elections office.

Virtual state conventions are set for Saturday, April 25, 2020 for Utah Republicans and Democrats.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, June 30, 2020.