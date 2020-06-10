Jon Huntsman Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 after second test

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jon Huntsman Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 after running a second test.

In a tweet sent out by Jon Huntsman himself, he stated after a second try, his test came back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

After a second try, test results came back positive for Covid-19. Have been experiencing classic symptoms..like so many others, my goal is to keep my family safe. Though isolated temporarily, we’ve never been more energized in this important race for Governor. The work goes on! — Jon Huntsman (@JonHuntsman) June 10, 2020

In a press release issued by Huntsman campaign officials, they were notified late last Thursday night of the positive test results of one of their staff members. Campaign leadership then closed their headquarters so it could be cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

Huntsman was tested and quarantined at that time and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi was not in contact with the staffer for more than ten minutes and has not been indoors with the staffer for several weeks, continued her public schedule as normal while practicing social distancing.