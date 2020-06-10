Jon Huntsman Jr. tests positive for COVID-19 after second test

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Jon Huntsman Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19 after running a second test.

In a tweet sent out by Jon Huntsman himself, he stated after a second try, his test came back positive for the COVID-19 virus.

RELATED: Huntsman campaign staff member tests positive for COVID-19

In a press release issued by Huntsman campaign officials, they were notified late last Thursday night of the positive test results of one of their staff members. Campaign leadership then closed their headquarters so it could be cleaned according to CDC guidelines.

Huntsman was tested and quarantined at that time and his running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi was not in contact with the staffer for more than ten minutes and has not been indoors with the staffer for several weeks, continued her public schedule as normal while practicing social distancing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story