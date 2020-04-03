Joe Ingles shares his pandemic experience as a parent of a special needs child

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles took over the NBA’s Instagram account early this afternoon to talk about how he’s dealing with the coronavirus pandemic as a parent of two young children.

“Every day is rolling over,” said Ingles. “Obviously with two three-and-a-half-year-old twins in the house it’s very, very busy. It’s been tough but the kids have been great, Renae’s great and we’re getting through.”

Ingles’ situation is a bit of a challenge. His son Jacob has autism.

“Having an autistic son is very different. The therapy, the hours, the patience, the structure of what they do everyday is very different than a regular school student,” he said. “So, it’s been tough. Jacob was doing some home therapy for the last couple weeks. With the rules and regulations, we obviously can’t risk him getting sick or anyone else. It’s been tough, but I guess as a parent, you do what you have to do.”

Joining him on Instagram was Michele Kong, co-founder of the non-profit group KultureCity – a group dedicated rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for individuals with sensory needs. Kong also has a child with autism. She says parents now have to act in several different roles for their child.

“In the school, a typical day for him, he has a special education teacher or instructor,” she said. “He has a speech therapist, an occupational therapist, an ABA therapist, an aide that works with him and now, suddenly you remove all of that and now you’re supposed to go to online learning? It’s next to impossible.”