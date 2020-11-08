Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, dies at the age of 80

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Longtime Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek, has died at the age of 80. According to the show’s official website, Trebek has been the show’s host since 1984. He was recently battling pancreatic cancer.
The official Jeopardy! Twitter account posted Sunday morning announcing Trebek’s passing.
Trebek is a native of Ontario, Canada. Before he became the host of Jeopardy! in 1984, he hosted the game show ‘Wizard of Odds’ where he made his American television debut in 1973.
Trebek has won seven Daytime Emmy Awards and has also earned the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
