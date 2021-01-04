Jeff Grimes leaves BYU to become offensive coordinator at Baylor

Grimes had been BYU's offensive coordinator the last three seasons

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes is leaving BYU for the same position at Baylor.

Grimes takes over for Larry Fedora, who was fired after a year with Baylor.

Grimes was not with the BYU team at the Boca Raton Bowl on December 22. Passing game coordinator Aaron Roderick, who is expected to be a strong candidate to replace Grimes, called the plays in BYU’s 49-23 victory over UCF.

Grimes spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at BYU, which went 11-1 in 2020 and boasted the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense (43.5 PPG) and was the leader in yards per play (7.84).

Grimes also helped Zach Wilson, who declared for the NFL Draft, become one of the leading quarterbacks in the entire country. Wilson threw for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and posted a 196.4 passing efficiency. Wilson finished the year ranked in the top 10 nationally in 11 offensive categories.

“I am absolutely fired up about joining Coach Aranda’s staff and leading the Baylor offense,” Grimes said. “I’ve known Dave for years and have always admired him as both a coach and person. There’s tremendous alignment between what Baylor University stands for and who I am at my core. I can’t wait to get back home to the great state of Texas and begin working with the tremendous student-athletes and coaches in the Baylor program.”

“First of all, Jeff is a high-quality person,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said in a statement. “He is a family man. He is a true ball coach and a fundamental teacher of the game. He coaches a physical offense built on explosive plays in both the pass and run game. There is a strong identity in what he does. We will be building to that vision, and I know he will hold our staff and players accountable to that standard. I am excited to welcome Jeff, Sheri and their family to Baylor.”

BYU had four offensive players named to All-America teams in 2020, including Wilson, offensive lineman Brady Christensen, and wide receiver Dax Milne. Also, tight end Isaac Rex earned Freshman All-America honors.

Grimes took over as offensive coordinator at BYU in 2018, replacing Ty Detmer. Grimes was previously the offensive line coach at LSU.

It is unclear if Grimes will take any current BYU coaches with him to Baylor, like offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

Grimes this year was a finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach.