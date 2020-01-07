Jazz win on controversial finish at New Orleans, 128-126

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) drives to the basket in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard E’Twaun Moore (55) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

NEW ORLEANS (ABC4 Sports) – The Utah Jazz may have received a little assist from the referees for their 6th straight win.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, Joe Ingles added 22 and the Utah Jazz extended their winning won for the 11th time in 12 games by holding on for a 128-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Brandon Ingram scored 35 points for New Orleans but could not convert a driving layup attempt at the horn while being defended by Rudy Gobert. The Utah center was chasing Ingram down the right side of the lane and appeared to make body-to-body contact that forced Ingram over the baseline as he attempted to take the final shot.

As the horn sounded, Pelicans players leaped off the bench pleading for a foul call while Utah players celebrated Gobert’s defensive play and quickly disappeared down the tunnel. Officials briefly went to the scorer’s table to check if there should be any time left and then ruled the game over, eliciting a cascade of boos from the crowd.

Gobert had 19 rebounds and Donovan Mitchell capped a 19-point night with a driving floater in the lane that broke a 126-all tie with 1:12 left and wound up being the winning basket as the Pelicans missed their final three shots and Utah its last two.

The game had 18 lead changes and 11 ties.

The Jazz (24-12) briefly went up by 11 in the third quarter and the Jazz maintained a slim lead for most of the fourth until Lonzo Ball, who had 21 points, hit a 3-pointer to tie it at 121 with 3:15 left. Ingles’ free throws and his left-handed alley-oop feed across the lane to Gobert helped Utah take a five-point lead before J.J. Redick’s free throws and Ingram’s 3 tied it at 126.

Redick finished with 23 points for the Pelicans, who were without second-leading scorer Jrue Holiday (19.6 points per game) for the first time this season because of his bruised left elbow.

Playing in his first game against his former team, Derrick Favors had 9 points, 10 rebounds and 3 blocks for New Orleans.

Utah next hosts the New York Knicks Wednesday night.