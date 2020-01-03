Jazz win for 9th time in 10 games, beating Chicago 102-98

Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay, left, and Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn battle for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (ABC4 Sports) – After closing out 2019 on a winning streak, the Utah Jazz picked up where they left off in 2020.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points, as the surging Jazz held off the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, 102-98.

The Jazz went on a 24-4 run in the third quarter to grab a nine-point lead and came away with their 9th win in 10 games after Chicago tied it in the closing minutes.

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert each scored 17 for Utah. Mitchell hit two free throws with 19 seconds remaining, and Gobert had 12 rebounds.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points and Lauri Markkanen scored 18. Wendell Carter Jr. added 18 points and 13 rebounds but the Bulls lost for the third time in four games.

The Jazz led 96-88 in the closing minutes before Chicago scored eight straight, tying it on LaVine’s 3 with 1:43 remaining.

Bogdanovic hit two free throws and Gobert drove for a dunk to make it a four-point game, before Carter made two free throws for Chicago with 47 seconds remaining.

After Mitchell missed a 3, LaVine missed on a wild drive. The Jazz got the rebound, and Mitchell hit two free throws with 19 seconds left for the final score.

The Bulls bridged the second and third quarters with a 15-0 run that gave them a 58-47 lead. But the Jazz responded with that 24-4 spurt.

They scored 12 straight, capped by a 3-pointer from Mitchell. Chicago was up 62-61 when Utah reeled off another 10 in a row, with Georges Niang nailing a 3 to make it 71-62.

Gobert got shaken up attempting a third-quarter layup when Chicago’s Daniel Gafford came from behind and hit him in the head, resulting in a flagrant foul.

The Jazz next play at Orlando Saturday night.